150 MONTEREY RD APT 4.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHEERFUL AND CHARMING 1/1/WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT! Super stunning and charming one bedroom apartment located in a mid century building right on the border of South Pas and Highland Park. Not only is this apartment a total show stopper, it also includes a stackable washer/dryer which means no more waiting in line at the laundromat, dreams do come true! Large living room opens to a large and bright dining room area and bright and cheerful kitchen that includes all the amenities you\'ll need to settle in to your new happy life in your new happy home. The gorgeous original hard wood flooring is carried throughout the home. You wont want to miss out on this stunner! Location and looks all in one! Rent is $1875 per month Security deposit is equal to one month\'s rent and is due at lease signing Pet deposit is $500/dog and $300/cat One year lease required