All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1431 Monterey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1431 Monterey Rd
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1431 Monterey Rd

1431 Monterey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1431 Monterey Road, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
small complex only 4 units, convenient location close to everything, newer floor, newer kitchen, formal dining room with built in buffet, individual room for laundry, private backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Monterey Rd have any available units?
1431 Monterey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 1431 Monterey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Monterey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Monterey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd offer parking?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd have a pool?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd have accessible units?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Monterey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Monterey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles