Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1417 Bank Street

1417 Bank Street · (626) 388-2111
Location

1417 Bank Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1417 Bank Street - #6 · Avail. Jul 11

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat

We are seeking residents who desire to join our quiet, non smoking, rental community (please review all rental criteria)

Situated a fair distance from the street this upstairs 1 bedroom is flooded with natural sunlight from multiple windows and features:
*Controlled Access Front Entrance + back door from off the kitchen
*Semi Private Balcony
*High Ceilings
*Original Moldings and Built In Storage
*Quality Plush Carpet
*Vintage Kitchen "Character" Tile
*Refrigerator
*Gas Range
*A/C in both the Living Room and Bedroom
*Common Area Laundry
*Off Street Parking Option Available at Additional Cost
*Pet considered with Good Pet References & Insurance

Excellent credit is required. FICO = +700 with income equivalent to 3x the monthly rent. No collections or late payments.
Security Deposit $1,750
Renter's insurance is required

Landlord Pays water, sewer, trash, gardener
Residents Pays electricity and gas
12-month lease , Sticky enforced NO smoking
Family owned and operated. Full time maintenance and mgt. accessibility.

The property is located on Bank Street between Fair Oaks and Fremont. This convenient location provides easy access to Grocery, Banks, Post Office, Library, Gold Line, 110, 210 and 10 frwy. Just 12 minutes down Huntington Drive to KECK Medical Campus. Street Parking is convenient yet we offer off street parking in close proximity for an additional monthly cost.

If you meet the rental criteria and are looking for a quiet enjoyable living environment please inquire for a viewing appointment

(RLNE5655017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Bank Street have any available units?
1417 Bank Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1417 Bank Street have?
Some of 1417 Bank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Bank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Bank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Bank Street is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Bank Street offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Bank Street does offer parking.
Does 1417 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 1417 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 1417 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Bank Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1417 Bank Street has units with air conditioning.
