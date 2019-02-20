Amenities

1417 Bank Street - #6 Available 07/11/20 Spanish Style -Upstairs 1+1, Vintage Charm, Balcony, a/c, Quiet and light filled, Refrigerator and Gas Range, Pets considered - Welcome Home to your Charming Spanish Style Retreat



We are seeking residents who desire to join our quiet, non smoking, rental community (please review all rental criteria)



Situated a fair distance from the street this upstairs 1 bedroom is flooded with natural sunlight from multiple windows and features:

*Controlled Access Front Entrance + back door from off the kitchen

*Semi Private Balcony

*High Ceilings

*Original Moldings and Built In Storage

*Quality Plush Carpet

*Vintage Kitchen "Character" Tile

*Refrigerator

*Gas Range

*A/C in both the Living Room and Bedroom

*Common Area Laundry

*Off Street Parking Option Available at Additional Cost

*Pet considered with Good Pet References & Insurance



Excellent credit is required. FICO = +700 with income equivalent to 3x the monthly rent. No collections or late payments.

Security Deposit $1,750

Renter's insurance is required



Landlord Pays water, sewer, trash, gardener

Residents Pays electricity and gas

12-month lease , Sticky enforced NO smoking

Family owned and operated. Full time maintenance and mgt. accessibility.



The property is located on Bank Street between Fair Oaks and Fremont. This convenient location provides easy access to Grocery, Banks, Post Office, Library, Gold Line, 110, 210 and 10 frwy. Just 12 minutes down Huntington Drive to KECK Medical Campus. Street Parking is convenient yet we offer off street parking in close proximity for an additional monthly cost.



If you meet the rental criteria and are looking for a quiet enjoyable living environment please inquire for a viewing appointment



(RLNE5655017)