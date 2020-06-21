All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1400 S Fremont Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1400 S Fremont Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1400 S Fremont Ave.

1400 Fremont Avenue · (626) 388-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1400 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1400 S Fremont Ave. - #B · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.

Video Walkthrough Tour available 24/7 - visit our website KMLrental(dot)com

This Junior 1 bedroom is has open concept living room/bedroom area with Newly Remodeled Kitchen. The Apartment features:

*Ground Level Apt.
*Lots of Windows (includes blackout shades & sheer curtains)
*Original Hardwood floors (newly refinished)
*Charm Galore with Large Moldings and Built-In Storage
*New Quartz Counters in the Kitchen
*New Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*New Stainless Steel Gas Range
*New Stainless Steel Microwave
*Clawfoot Tub in the Bathroom
*Wall a/c
*On-Site Laundry (coin-operated)
*Street Parking
*There is a separate Living Space and Bedroom Space, however, there is not a solid wall/door that fully the two spaces but rather a wide opening that could be closed with a curtain or room divider of the residents choice to provide more privacy.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
12-month lease,No smoking, no pets
Income = 3x rental, FICO +700
Security Deposit = 1month's rent.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have any available units?
1400 S Fremont Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have?
Some of 1400 S Fremont Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 S Fremont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1400 S Fremont Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 S Fremont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 S Fremont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. offer parking?
No, 1400 S Fremont Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 S Fremont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have a pool?
No, 1400 S Fremont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1400 S Fremont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 S Fremont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 S Fremont Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 S Fremont Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 S Fremont Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity