1400 S Fremont Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.



Video Walkthrough Tour available 24/7 - visit our website KMLrental(dot)com



This Junior 1 bedroom is has open concept living room/bedroom area with Newly Remodeled Kitchen. The Apartment features:



*Ground Level Apt.

*Lots of Windows (includes blackout shades & sheer curtains)

*Original Hardwood floors (newly refinished)

*Charm Galore with Large Moldings and Built-In Storage

*New Quartz Counters in the Kitchen

*New Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*New Stainless Steel Gas Range

*New Stainless Steel Microwave

*Clawfoot Tub in the Bathroom

*Wall a/c

*On-Site Laundry (coin-operated)

*Street Parking

*There is a separate Living Space and Bedroom Space, however, there is not a solid wall/door that fully the two spaces but rather a wide opening that could be closed with a curtain or room divider of the residents choice to provide more privacy.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

12-month lease,No smoking, no pets

Income = 3x rental, FICO +700

Security Deposit = 1month's rent.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5844268)