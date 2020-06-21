1400 S Fremont Ave.

Amenities
Junior 1- bedroom - Craftsman Apt., Original Hardwood Floors, Remodeled Kitchen, Vintage Charm, a/c, Pet Friendly - This Charming Craftsman Style Apartment Building is Located on Freemont Ave. at Bank St. right across from South Pas High School.
Video Walkthrough Tour available 24/7 - visit our website KMLrental(dot)com
This Junior 1 bedroom is has open concept living room/bedroom area with Newly Remodeled Kitchen. The Apartment features:
*Ground Level Apt.
*Lots of Windows (includes blackout shades & sheer curtains)
*Original Hardwood floors (newly refinished)
*Charm Galore with Large Moldings and Built-In Storage
*New Quartz Counters in the Kitchen
*New Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*New Stainless Steel Gas Range
*New Stainless Steel Microwave
*Clawfoot Tub in the Bathroom
*Wall a/c
*On-Site Laundry (coin-operated)
*Street Parking
*There is a separate Living Space and Bedroom Space, however, there is not a solid wall/door that fully the two spaces but rather a wide opening that could be closed with a curtain or room divider of the residents choice to provide more privacy.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
12-month lease,No smoking, no pets
Income = 3x rental, FICO +700
Security Deposit = 1month's rent.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5844268)