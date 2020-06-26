All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1136 Stratford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1136 Stratford Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

1136 Stratford Avenue

1136 Stratford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1136 Stratford Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow on a nice street in a much sought after neighborhood. New interior paint, new granite kitchen counters, freshened up landscaping, wonderful front porch, lot's of original detail and woodwork, central A/C, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have any available units?
1136 Stratford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 1136 Stratford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Stratford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Stratford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 Stratford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1136 Stratford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles