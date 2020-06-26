1136 Stratford Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030 South Pasadena
Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Charming bungalow on a nice street in a much sought after neighborhood. New interior paint, new granite kitchen counters, freshened up landscaping, wonderful front porch, lot's of original detail and woodwork, central A/C, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 Stratford Avenue have any available units?
1136 Stratford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 1136 Stratford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Stratford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.