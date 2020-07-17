All apartments in South Pasadena
1119 Huntington Dr
1119 Huntington Dr

1119 Huntington Drive · (201) 845-7300
1119 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
WELCOME to the Quiet & Charming Huntington Villas!! This Garden Walk-up Style Complex features a beautiful pool and is perfectly located close to major freeways, Awesome SOUTH PASADENA schools, shopping & more. Our recently renovated interiors offer lots of natural lighting, gorgeous plank flooring, quartz counter tops, new cabinets, two tone paint throughout, large bedrooms, an over sized kitchen and much more. You have to see this apartment to appreciate! Located just 5 Minutes from Mission Street Shopping, Post Office, S. Pasadena Library, Mission Street Farmers Market and 10 Minutes from Old Town Pasadena, the Rose Bowl & The Rose Parade. For more information please call or text us: (310) 703-6811.
Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, Pool Cleaning.
Utilities: Sewer, Water, Trash.
Parking: Carport
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=1909

IT490708 - IT49CO1909

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have any available units?
1119 Huntington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1119 Huntington Dr have?
Some of 1119 Huntington Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Huntington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Huntington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Huntington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Huntington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Huntington Dr offers parking.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Huntington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1119 Huntington Dr has a pool.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1119 Huntington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Huntington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Huntington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Huntington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
