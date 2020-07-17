1119 Huntington Dr

Amenities

WELCOME to the Quiet & Charming Huntington Villas!! This Garden Walk-up Style Complex features a beautiful pool and is perfectly located close to major freeways, Awesome SOUTH PASADENA schools, shopping & more. Our recently renovated interiors offer lots of natural lighting, gorgeous plank flooring, quartz counter tops, new cabinets, two tone paint throughout, large bedrooms, an over sized kitchen and much more. You have to see this apartment to appreciate! Located just 5 Minutes from Mission Street Shopping, Post Office, S. Pasadena Library, Mission Street Farmers Market and 10 Minutes from Old Town Pasadena, the Rose Bowl & The Rose Parade. For more information please call or text us: (310) 703-6811.

Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, Pool Cleaning.

Utilities: Sewer, Water, Trash.

Parking: Carport

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

