Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1118 Donaldo Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1118 Donaldo Court

1118 Donaldo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Donaldo Court, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spectacular Remodel- NEW kitchen and Bath, Hardwood, Central a/c, Washer/Dryer, Patio, Pet Friendly, - This apartment is really SPECTACULAR. Every decision made had quality and style in mind seamlessly blending vintage character with modern conveniences. This is truly a place to call home.

We offer a PET FRIENDLY , NO Smoking living environment.

*NEW Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Counters
*NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
*NEW Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Range
*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave
*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*NEW Deep Stainless Steel Sink and Custom Faucet
*NEW Lighting Throughout
*NEWLY Refinished Original Hardwood Floors
*NEW Bathroom
*NEW in unit washer/dryer
*NEW mini split ductless central a/c
*Gleaming Original Hardwood Floors
*Decorative Fireplace
*Recess lighting in Living Room
*French Doors leading to Private Patio
*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle (additional parking available)
*NEW Window Coverings

Our small 5 unit building is this located of Monterey Road between Fair Oaks and Marengo on a discrete dead end street. Private and secluded.

Walking Distance to Grocery, Coffee, Banks and much more.

Lease Details:
Rent reflects single occupancy. Additional occupants $35/mo. towards water/sewer/trash
Pet Deposit = $600
Pet Rent = $50/mo.
Additional Parking Space available $50/mo.
Income requirement 3x rental value & credit score +700. No collections, No evictions.
Pet References and Renter's Insurance Required.

*Photos show similar apt in building. All units have NEW everything.

(RLNE5418203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Donaldo Court have any available units?
1118 Donaldo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1118 Donaldo Court have?
Some of 1118 Donaldo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Donaldo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Donaldo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Donaldo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Donaldo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Donaldo Court offers parking.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Donaldo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court have a pool?
No, 1118 Donaldo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court have accessible units?
No, 1118 Donaldo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Donaldo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Donaldo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1118 Donaldo Court has units with air conditioning.

