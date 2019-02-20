1112-1118 Donaldo Court

Amenities
Spectacular Remodel- NEW kitchen and Bath, Hardwood, Central a/c, Washer/Dryer, Patio, Pet Friendly, - These apartment are really SPECTACULAR. Every decision made had quality and style in mind seamlessly blending vintage character with modern conveniences. This is truly a place to call home.
We have two different apartments available for rent in this small 5-unit property.
1112 Donaldo - with 735sq.ft. patio $2,800/mo. - available NOW
1118 Donaldo - with 200 sq.ft. patio $2,650/mo. - available Jan 15th
(pardon our mess as we paint the exterior of the building)
We offer a PET FRIENDLY , NO Smoking living environment.
*NEW Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Counters
*NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
*NEW Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Range
*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave
*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*NEW Deep Stainless Steel Sink and Custom Faucet
*NEW Lighting Throughout
*NEWLY Refinished Original Hardwood Floors
*NEW Bathroom
*NEW in unit washer/dryer
*NEW mini split ductless central a/c
*Gleaming Original Hardwood Floors
*Decorative Fireplace
*Recess lighting in Living Room
*French Doors leading to Private Patio
*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle (additional parking available)
*NEW Window Coverings
*Spacious Coat Closet at front Entry
*Oversized Linen Cabinet in Hallway
Our small 5 unit building is this located of Monterey Road between Fair Oaks and Marengo on a discrete dead end street. Private and secluded.
Walking Distance to Grocery, Coffee, Banks and much more.
Lease Details:
Rent reflects single occupancy. Additional occupants $35/mo. towards water/sewer/trash
Pet Deposit = $600
Pet Rent = $50/mo.
Additional Parking Space available $50/mo.
Income requirement 3x rental value & credit score +700. No collections, No evictions.
Pet References and Renter's Insurance Required.
(RLNE5418203)