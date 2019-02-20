1112-1118 Donaldo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Spectacular Remodel- NEW kitchen and Bath, Hardwood, Central a/c, Washer/Dryer, Patio, Pet Friendly, - These apartment are really SPECTACULAR. Every decision made had quality and style in mind seamlessly blending vintage character with modern conveniences. This is truly a place to call home.



We have two different apartments available for rent in this small 5-unit property.



1112 Donaldo - with 735sq.ft. patio $2,800/mo. - available NOW

1118 Donaldo - with 200 sq.ft. patio $2,650/mo. - available Jan 15th

(pardon our mess as we paint the exterior of the building)



We offer a PET FRIENDLY , NO Smoking living environment.



*NEW Kitchen Cabinets & Quartz Counters

*NEW Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

*NEW Stainless Steel 5 Burner Gas Range

*NEW Stainless Steel Microwave

*NEW Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*NEW Deep Stainless Steel Sink and Custom Faucet

*NEW Lighting Throughout

*NEWLY Refinished Original Hardwood Floors

*NEW Bathroom

*NEW in unit washer/dryer

*NEW mini split ductless central a/c

*Gleaming Original Hardwood Floors

*Decorative Fireplace

*Recess lighting in Living Room

*French Doors leading to Private Patio

*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle (additional parking available)

*NEW Window Coverings

*Spacious Coat Closet at front Entry

*Oversized Linen Cabinet in Hallway



Our small 5 unit building is this located of Monterey Road between Fair Oaks and Marengo on a discrete dead end street. Private and secluded.



Walking Distance to Grocery, Coffee, Banks and much more.



Lease Details:

Rent reflects single occupancy. Additional occupants $35/mo. towards water/sewer/trash

Pet Deposit = $600

Pet Rent = $50/mo.

Additional Parking Space available $50/mo.

Income requirement 3x rental value & credit score +700. No collections, No evictions.

Pet References and Renter's Insurance Required.



(RLNE5418203)