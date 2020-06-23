All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1103 Diamond Avenue

1103 Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Diamond Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
media room
This incredibly sought after South Pasadena craftsman duplex is located in a highly desirable location on a quiet street. Enjoy big city living with the small town charm of South Pasadena. Stay cool in this cute, modernized duplex with central air and heat in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit.

• Central air and heat
• Hardwood floors and tile through out
• French doors in the bedroom lead out to deck, which opens up onto a large newly
landscaped backyard
• New maple cabinets in kitchen and bathroom
• Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, and a stove
• Washer and Dryer (non-coined) in utility room
• Extra storage space in the utility room
• Bright and sunny
• Leave your car at home and walk to the Gold Line; a short 2 blocks away
• Take the Gold Line to work, downtown to museums, cultural events, or into
Pasadena,
• Walking distance to everything: restaurants, coffee shops, theater, post office,
farmers market, library and more
• TJ's and other shopping close by
• Easy access to the 110 freeway
• Across the street from the library, in a very calm and peaceful neighborhood
• Garage with automatic opener with one space for vehicle in garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WON’T LAST ON THE MARKET."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have any available units?
1103 Diamond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1103 Diamond Avenue have?
Some of 1103 Diamond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Diamond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Diamond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Diamond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Diamond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Diamond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Diamond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1103 Diamond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1103 Diamond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Diamond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Diamond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 Diamond Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

