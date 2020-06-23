1103 Diamond Avenue

Amenities

This incredibly sought after South Pasadena craftsman duplex is located in a highly desirable location on a quiet street. Enjoy big city living with the small town charm of South Pasadena. Stay cool in this cute, modernized duplex with central air and heat in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit.



• Central air and heat

• Hardwood floors and tile through out

• French doors in the bedroom lead out to deck, which opens up onto a large newly

landscaped backyard

• New maple cabinets in kitchen and bathroom

• Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, and a stove

• Washer and Dryer (non-coined) in utility room

• Extra storage space in the utility room

• Bright and sunny

• Leave your car at home and walk to the Gold Line; a short 2 blocks away

• Take the Gold Line to work, downtown to museums, cultural events, or into

Pasadena,

• Walking distance to everything: restaurants, coffee shops, theater, post office,

farmers market, library and more

• TJ's and other shopping close by

• Easy access to the 110 freeway

• Across the street from the library, in a very calm and peaceful neighborhood

• Garage with automatic opener with one space for vehicle in garage



THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WON’T LAST ON THE MARKET."