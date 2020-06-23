1103 Diamond Avenue

Amenities
This incredibly sought after South Pasadena craftsman duplex is located in a highly desirable location on a quiet street. Enjoy big city living with the small town charm of South Pasadena. Stay cool in this cute, modernized duplex with central air and heat in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit.
• Central air and heat
• Hardwood floors and tile through out
• French doors in the bedroom lead out to deck, which opens up onto a large newly
landscaped backyard
• New maple cabinets in kitchen and bathroom
• Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, and a stove
• Washer and Dryer (non-coined) in utility room
• Extra storage space in the utility room
• Bright and sunny
• Leave your car at home and walk to the Gold Line; a short 2 blocks away
• Take the Gold Line to work, downtown to museums, cultural events, or into
Pasadena,
• Walking distance to everything: restaurants, coffee shops, theater, post office,
farmers market, library and more
• TJ's and other shopping close by
• Easy access to the 110 freeway
• Across the street from the library, in a very calm and peaceful neighborhood
• Garage with automatic opener with one space for vehicle in garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WON’T LAST ON THE MARKET."