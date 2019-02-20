All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:00 PM

1026 Cawston Avenue

1026 Cawston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Cawston Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated Craftsman Bungalow combines modern comforts with historic charm. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including 2 bedrooms ensuite. Updated kitchen with granite countertop and breakfast bar, living room with built-in bookcase, and formal dining room. Laminate floors and brand new luxury vinyl flooring in common areas and hallways. Central air conditioning and heat. Cozy front porch and large back patio for al fresco dining. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included. One covered carport and additional parking area at end of driveway. Conveniently located in sought after El Centro/Indiana/Palm Addition area of South Pasadena with high walkability to schools, Metro Gold line, Trader Joes, Farmer's Market, restaurants, and shops. There is a small studio unit in back that is currently tenant occupied. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have any available units?
1026 Cawston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1026 Cawston Avenue have?
Some of 1026 Cawston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Cawston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Cawston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Cawston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Cawston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Cawston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Cawston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1026 Cawston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1026 Cawston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Cawston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Cawston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1026 Cawston Avenue has units with air conditioning.
