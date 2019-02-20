1026 Cawston Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated Craftsman Bungalow combines modern comforts with historic charm. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including 2 bedrooms ensuite. Updated kitchen with granite countertop and breakfast bar, living room with built-in bookcase, and formal dining room. Laminate floors and brand new luxury vinyl flooring in common areas and hallways. Central air conditioning and heat. Cozy front porch and large back patio for al fresco dining. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included. One covered carport and additional parking area at end of driveway. Conveniently located in sought after El Centro/Indiana/Palm Addition area of South Pasadena with high walkability to schools, Metro Gold line, Trader Joes, Farmer's Market, restaurants, and shops. There is a small studio unit in back that is currently tenant occupied. No pets please.