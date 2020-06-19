All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
Find more places like 2069 12th Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Lake Tahoe, CA
/
2069 12th Street - 8
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

2069 12th Street - 8

2069 12th Street · (916) 476-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Lake Tahoe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2069 12th Street, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing forest views: Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the friendly Tahoe Island neighborhood. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, Tahoe Valley elementary school and forest trails that will take you to Pope Beach. Brand new apartment complex with beautiful views, new appliances, storage closets and in-unit washers and dryers. This is a no pet and no smoking apartment. $1,900/month and 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included, minimum 1 year lease required. Accepting applications through Zillow. Please contact Aleksey at management.moskalets@gmail.com with any further questions.
Amazing forest views: Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the friendly Tahoe Island neighborhood. Close to restaurants, shopping centers, Tahoe Valley elementary school and forest trails that will take you to Pope Beach. Brand new apartment complex with beautiful views, new appliances, storage closets and in-unit washers and dryers. This is a no pet and no smoking apartment. $1,900/month and 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included, minimum 1 year lease required. Accepting applications through Zillow. Please contact Aleksey at management.moskalets@gmail.com with any further questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have any available units?
2069 12th Street - 8 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2069 12th Street - 8 have?
Some of 2069 12th Street - 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 12th Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2069 12th Street - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 12th Street - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2069 12th Street - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Lake Tahoe.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2069 12th Street - 8 does offer parking.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 12th Street - 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 2069 12th Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have accessible units?
Yes, 2069 12th Street - 8 has accessible units.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 12th Street - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 12th Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 12th Street - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2069 12th Street - 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Vista Apartments
1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Similar Pages

South Lake Tahoe 3 BedroomsSouth Lake Tahoe Apartments with Parking
South Lake Tahoe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity