South Lake Tahoe, CA
1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1

1439 Ski Run Boulevard · (530) 544-7010
Location

1439 Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
key fob access
Turn-key furnished condo ready for move in! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished condo w/clubhouse, pool/ jacuzzi and ping pong tables. There is a front entry and a carport entry into this unit. Carport entry has a digital lock for keyless entry. This unit has 2 flights of stairs upon entry. Kitchen and living area located on lower level and bedrooms, bath and laundry room w/washer and dryer located on second level. There are balconies on each level. There is assigned carport parking and 1 overflow on property. Located a block from Heavenly Ski Resort and 1/2 mile from Ski Run Marina Village., Minutes away from restaurants, Whole Foods, gas, etc. No pets and no smoking please. There is full time on site property management with an HOA.

Contact Lake Valley Properties for more information and showing details.

CADRE#01296034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have any available units?
1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have?
Some of 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 pet-friendly?
No, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Lake Tahoe.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 offers parking.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have a pool?
Yes, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 has a pool.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have accessible units?
No, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Ski Run Blvd. G-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
