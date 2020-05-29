Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in South Gate
Find more places like
8950 Burke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Gate, CA
/
8950 Burke Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
8950 Burke Avenue
8950 Burke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8950 Burke Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Everyone over the age of 18yrs old must apply and for credit report.
Cost for credit and application processing fee is $30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Similar Listings
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have any available units?
8950 Burke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Gate, CA
.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
South Gate Rent Report
.
Is 8950 Burke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Burke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Burke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Gate
.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue offer parking?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have a pool?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
South Gate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
South Gate Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Paramount, CA
Downey, CA
Compton, CA
Bellflower, CA
Montebello, CA
Carson, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Lakewood, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Norwalk, CA
Cerritos, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Gardena, CA
Westmont, CA
Monterey Park, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Artesia, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles