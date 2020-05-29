All apartments in South Gate
8950 Burke Avenue

8950 Burke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8950 Burke Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Everyone over the age of 18yrs old must apply and for credit report.
Cost for credit and application processing fee is $30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8950 Burke Avenue have any available units?
8950 Burke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 8950 Burke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Burke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Burke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue offer parking?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have a pool?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8950 Burke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8950 Burke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

