6121 Roosevelt Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

6121 Roosevelt Ave

6121 Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Roosevelt Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom home . nicely remodeled . comes with stove. only $ 1,295.00 Bills included are electric bill , gas, trash & water. must see . contact Michael (562) 706-5709 to make appointment to preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have any available units?
6121 Roosevelt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have?
Some of 6121 Roosevelt Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Roosevelt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Roosevelt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Roosevelt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Roosevelt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave offer parking?
No, 6121 Roosevelt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Roosevelt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have a pool?
No, 6121 Roosevelt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have accessible units?
No, 6121 Roosevelt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Roosevelt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Roosevelt Ave has units with dishwashers.
