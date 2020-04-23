All apartments in South Gate
Find more places like 3935 Tweedy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Gate, CA
/
3935 Tweedy Boulevard
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3935 Tweedy Boulevard

3935 Tweedy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3935 Tweedy Boulevard, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have any available units?
3935 Tweedy Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 3935 Tweedy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Tweedy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Tweedy Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Gate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
South Gate Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAFlorence-Graham, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CABellflower, CAMontebello, CA
Carson, CAPico Rivera, CALakewood, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorwalk, CACerritos, CASanta Fe Springs, CAGardena, CAWestmont, CAMonterey Park, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAArtesia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles