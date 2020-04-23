Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in South Gate
Find more places like 3935 Tweedy Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
South Gate, CA
/
3935 Tweedy Boulevard
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3935 Tweedy Boulevard
3935 Tweedy Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3935 Tweedy Boulevard, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have any available units?
3935 Tweedy Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Gate, CA
.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
South Gate Rent Report
.
Is 3935 Tweedy Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Tweedy Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Tweedy Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Gate
.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Tweedy Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Tweedy Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
South Gate 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
South Gate Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Paramount, CA
Downey, CA
Compton, CA
Bellflower, CA
Montebello, CA
Carson, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Lakewood, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Norwalk, CA
Cerritos, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Gardena, CA
Westmont, CA
Monterey Park, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Artesia, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles