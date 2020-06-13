All apartments in South Gate
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

10125 Pinehurst Avenue

10125 Pinehurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10125 Pinehurst Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

PLEASE CALL OFFICE TO SET AN APPOINTMENT WITH THE PROPERTY MANAGER.
THIS UNIT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
10125 Pinehurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 10125 Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Pinehurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 Pinehurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10125 Pinehurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
