3025 Lashbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Updated 3bed/2.5bath townhouse in South El Monte plus 2 carport parking spaces. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. Balcony on the 2nd floor with access from master bedroom. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Tile flooring on 1st floor and laminated wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor. Laundry hookups inside the unit for tenant's own machines. Stove/oven in the kitchen with sink's garbage disposal. Convenient location: close to the I-10 and I-60 freeways, supermarkets, restaurants, Rosemead Swap Meet, Whittier Narrows Park and Gold Course, and much more!