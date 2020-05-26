All apartments in South El Monte
Find more places like 3025 Lashbrook Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South El Monte, CA
/
3025 Lashbrook Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3025 Lashbrook Avenue

3025 Lashbrook Avenue · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3025 Lashbrook Avenue, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 3bed/2.5bath townhouse in South El Monte plus 2 carport parking spaces. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. Balcony on the 2nd floor with access from master bedroom. Central air-conditioning A/C and heating system. Tile flooring on 1st floor and laminated wood flooring throughout the 2nd floor. Laundry hookups inside the unit for tenant's own machines. Stove/oven in the kitchen with sink's garbage disposal. Convenient location: close to the I-10 and I-60 freeways, supermarkets, restaurants, Rosemead Swap Meet, Whittier Narrows Park and Gold Course, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have any available units?
3025 Lashbrook Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have?
Some of 3025 Lashbrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Lashbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Lashbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Lashbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Lashbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3025 Lashbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3025 Lashbrook Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEl Monte, CAMontebello, CAWhittier, CAPico Rivera, CASan Gabriel, CAHacienda Heights, CA
Baldwin Park, CATemple City, CAArcadia, CAMonterey Park, CAAlhambra, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAEast Los Angeles, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity