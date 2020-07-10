All apartments in South El Monte
Find more places like 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South El Monte, CA
/
2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:46 PM

2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue

2702 1/2 Humbert Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1124433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2702 1/2 Humbert Ave, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
This spacious 2 bedroom unit features new paint, carpet/flooring, and countertops. The apartment is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free apartment complex. 2 off-street parking spaces.

1425.00 Rent / $1425.00 Deposit
Lease Term: month to month
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

Owner pays for water, trash and gardener.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have any available units?
2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South El Monte, CA.
Is 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2702 1/2 Humbert Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CAPico Rivera, CASan Gabriel, CAHacienda Heights, CABaldwin Park, CA
Temple City, CAArcadia, CAMonterey Park, CAAlhambra, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CAEast Los Angeles, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity