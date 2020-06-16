2801 Daubenbiss Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Coming Available! Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Soquel. This home is located near shopping, dining, wineries, beaches, public transportation and major highway access.



This Home Features:

***Fresh Paint

***New Vinyl Plank Flooring

***Brand New Kitchen

***Stainless Steel Appliances

***Quartz Countertops

***Shaker Cabinets w/ Subway Tile Backsplash

***Washer/Dryer in Unit

***Brand New Bathroom

***1 Off Street Parking Space



Pets considered on a case by case basis!



Applications available at ccrentalpro.com!



Digital tour available at https://youtu.be/gmGcPrGqiKQ



Rent is based on monthly average cost annualized over 1 year. We are offering one month of discounted rent. After promotional period, monthly rent will be $2095. Contact us to find out about additional promotions currently available!



*Unit is currently being remodeled. Photos are of comparable unit with similar finishes. Layout is subject to available unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.