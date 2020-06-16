All apartments in Soquel
2801 Daubenbiss Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

2801 Daubenbiss Avenue

2801 Daubenbiss Avenue · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2801 Daubenbiss Avenue, Soquel, CA 95073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Coming Available! Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Soquel. This home is located near shopping, dining, wineries, beaches, public transportation and major highway access.

This Home Features:
***Fresh Paint
***New Vinyl Plank Flooring
***Brand New Kitchen
***Stainless Steel Appliances
***Quartz Countertops
***Shaker Cabinets w/ Subway Tile Backsplash
***Washer/Dryer in Unit
***Brand New Bathroom
***1 Off Street Parking Space

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Applications available at ccrentalpro.com!

Digital tour available at https://youtu.be/gmGcPrGqiKQ

Rent is based on monthly average cost annualized over 1 year. We are offering one month of discounted rent. After promotional period, monthly rent will be $2095. Contact us to find out about additional promotions currently available!

*Unit is currently being remodeled. Photos are of comparable unit with similar finishes. Layout is subject to available unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have any available units?
2801 Daubenbiss Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Soquel, CA.
What amenities does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have?
Some of 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Daubenbiss Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have a pool?
No, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Daubenbiss Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
