2801 Daubenbiss Avenue

Coming Available! Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Soquel. This home is located near shopping, dining, wineries, beaches, public transportation and major highway access.
This Home Features:
***Fresh Paint
***New Vinyl Plank Flooring
***Brand New Kitchen
***Stainless Steel Appliances
***Quartz Countertops
***Shaker Cabinets w/ Subway Tile Backsplash
***Washer/Dryer in Unit
***Brand New Bathroom
***1 Off Street Parking Space
Pets considered on a case by case basis!
Applications available at ccrentalpro.com!
Digital tour available at https://youtu.be/gmGcPrGqiKQ
Rent is based on monthly average cost annualized over 1 year. We are offering one month of discounted rent. After promotional period, monthly rent will be $2095. Contact us to find out about additional promotions currently available!
*Unit is currently being remodeled. Photos are of comparable unit with similar finishes. Layout is subject to available unit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.