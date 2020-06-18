All apartments in Sonora
Home
/
Sonora, CA
/
95 Columbia Way Apt. A - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

95 Columbia Way Apt. A - 1

95 Columbia Way · No Longer Available
Location

95 Columbia Way, Sonora, CA 95370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Duplex unit located close to downtown Sonora. The main level has a living room, with an open concept kitchen area and a half bathroom, which is very convenient for guest.

Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms and a full bath.

There is a nice, covered deck area in the front, which gives the space great curb appeal and a TWO CAR Garage, for parking convenience.
*NOTE* Owner is willing to paint the red wall to a neutral color of tenant's choice.

Qualifications for this home include established credit and a steady source of income however a bankruptcy, foreclosure or late medical bill(s) may be considered. A co-signer or additional deposit may be OK for those not meeting the minimum requirements. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis, per our pet policy and with an additional deposit. . All premises are non-smoking premises.

DUE TO COVID 19- we are limiting our showings in person. We can send a video walkthrough, and will require that your drive by and qualify to rent the unit before we will allow you access for a showing. Thank you for your understanding, as our intentions are to keep everyone safe and limit exposure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

