95 Columbia Way Apt. A - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Lovely Duplex unit located close to downtown Sonora. The main level has a living room, with an open concept kitchen area and a half bathroom, which is very convenient for guest.



Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms and a full bath.



There is a nice, covered deck area in the front, which gives the space great curb appeal and a TWO CAR Garage, for parking convenience.

*NOTE* Owner is willing to paint the red wall to a neutral color of tenant's choice.



Qualifications for this home include established credit and a steady source of income however a bankruptcy, foreclosure or late medical bill(s) may be considered. A co-signer or additional deposit may be OK for those not meeting the minimum requirements. Pets are OK on a case-by-case basis, per our pet policy and with an additional deposit. . All premises are non-smoking premises.



DUE TO COVID 19- we are limiting our showings in person. We can send a video walkthrough, and will require that your drive by and qualify to rent the unit before we will allow you access for a showing. Thank you for your understanding, as our intentions are to keep everyone safe and limit exposure.