Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:41 AM

Plaza del Sol

790 2nd Street West · (707) 289-9109
Location

790 2nd Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plaza del Sol.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
green community
guest parking
internet access
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Plaza Del Sol Townhomes! Perfectly situated within the beautiful vineyards of Sonoma, California, you'll be mesmerized by the views and the breathtaking sites surrounding Plaza Del Sol. Our residents appreciate being less than 30 miles north of San Francisco, near scenic coastlines and beaches, the mystical Russian River, fascinating museums, shopping, galleries, farmers markets and fine dining. You'll be proud to call Plaza Del Sol your town home.<br><br>Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Plaza Del Sol Townhomes. Our spacious floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, plush carpeted floors, vertical blinds, some paid utilities and more! We've included everything you'd expect in a town home and more!<br><br>Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Plaza Del Sol Townhomes. Amenities include a shimmering swimming pool surrounded by beautiful landscaping, a laundry facility for your convenience, on-site maintenance, guest parking and more! At Plaza Del Sol Townhomes, there is something for everyone! Visit our photo gallery and discover an irresistible new way of life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult (non-refundable)
Deposit: $800 1 bedroom, $1,000 2 bedroom
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Carport. Guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Plaza del Sol have any available units?
Plaza del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sonoma, CA.
What amenities does Plaza del Sol have?
Some of Plaza del Sol's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plaza del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Plaza del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plaza del Sol pet-friendly?
No, Plaza del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sonoma.
Does Plaza del Sol offer parking?
Yes, Plaza del Sol offers parking.
Does Plaza del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plaza del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plaza del Sol have a pool?
Yes, Plaza del Sol has a pool.
Does Plaza del Sol have accessible units?
No, Plaza del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Plaza del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plaza del Sol has units with dishwashers.
Does Plaza del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, Plaza del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.

