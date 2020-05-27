Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard green community guest parking internet access smoke-free community

Welcome home to Plaza Del Sol Townhomes! Perfectly situated within the beautiful vineyards of Sonoma, California, you'll be mesmerized by the views and the breathtaking sites surrounding Plaza Del Sol. Our residents appreciate being less than 30 miles north of San Francisco, near scenic coastlines and beaches, the mystical Russian River, fascinating museums, shopping, galleries, farmers markets and fine dining. You'll be proud to call Plaza Del Sol your town home.<br><br>Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Plaza Del Sol Townhomes. Our spacious floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, plush carpeted floors, vertical blinds, some paid utilities and more! We've included everything you'd expect in a town home and more!<br><br>Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Plaza Del Sol Townhomes. Amenities include a shimmering swimming pool surrounded by beautiful landscaping, a laundry facility for your convenience, on-site maintenance, guest parking and more! At Plaza Del Sol Townhomes, there is something for everyone! Visit our photo gallery and discover an irresistible new way of life!