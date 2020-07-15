19167 Robinson Road Unit D

Amenities

Townhouse in Desirable Location, Near Shopping, Bike Trails, Water & Garbage Included - Sonoma Properties is now offering a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse available immediately for a 12 month initial lease term. The property rents for $2,025.00 per month with a security deposit of $3,038.00. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. The property has a one car garage. The rent covers water and garbage. This 2 story townhouse is in an ideal location, close to local dining, shopping, convenient access to bike trails, and features an electric fireplace, private fenced-in patio area as well as air conditioning. Washer/dryer "as is."



Interested persons are encouraged to first drive by to view the property and community from the exterior. Afterwards if you are interested please call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024 to arrange access to the home.



