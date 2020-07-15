All apartments in Sonoma
19167 Robinson Road Unit D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

19167 Robinson Road Unit D

19167 Robinson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19167 Robinson Rd, Sonoma, CA 95476

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Townhouse in Desirable Location, Near Shopping, Bike Trails, Water & Garbage Included - Sonoma Properties is now offering a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse available immediately for a 12 month initial lease term. The property rents for $2,025.00 per month with a security deposit of $3,038.00. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit. The property has a one car garage. The rent covers water and garbage. This 2 story townhouse is in an ideal location, close to local dining, shopping, convenient access to bike trails, and features an electric fireplace, private fenced-in patio area as well as air conditioning. Washer/dryer "as is."

Interested persons are encouraged to first drive by to view the property and community from the exterior. Afterwards if you are interested please call Sonoma Properties at 707-939-2024 to arrange access to the home.

Sonoma Properties
BRE License #01931046

(RLNE5889300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have any available units?
19167 Robinson Road Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sonoma, CA.
What amenities does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have?
Some of 19167 Robinson Road Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19167 Robinson Road Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
19167 Robinson Road Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19167 Robinson Road Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D offers parking.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have a pool?
No, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have accessible units?
No, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19167 Robinson Road Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19167 Robinson Road Unit D has units with air conditioning.
