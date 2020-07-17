All apartments in Sonoma County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1990 Alan Dr.

1990 Alan Drive · (707) 921-5999
Location

1990 Alan Drive, Sonoma County, CA 94951

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1990 Alan Dr. · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
hot tub
sauna
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
sauna
OPEN HOUSE SAT. 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM -4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM. STOP BY AND TAKE A LOOK!

4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU. Available 7/1/2020.

This home features: A Combination family room and kitchen, formal living room, a large master bedroom/attached bath with an infra red sauna and a hot tub. Refrigerator is included, washer and dryer are included, pets will be considered. The lot in front is large and provides ample parking. Please Note There is No Garage.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

PLEASE NOTE: ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS STRICTLY ADHERED TO!
MAKE SURE TO HAVE A MASK WITH YOU. THANK YOU.

(RLNE5873335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Alan Dr. have any available units?
1990 Alan Dr. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 Alan Dr. have?
Some of 1990 Alan Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Alan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Alan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Alan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Alan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sonoma County.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Alan Dr. offers parking.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 Alan Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. have a pool?
No, 1990 Alan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1990 Alan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Alan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Alan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Alan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
