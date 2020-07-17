1990 Alan Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking hot tub sauna refrigerator

OPEN HOUSE SAT. 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM -4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM. STOP BY AND TAKE A LOOK!



4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU. Available 7/1/2020.



This home features: A Combination family room and kitchen, formal living room, a large master bedroom/attached bath with an infra red sauna and a hot tub. Refrigerator is included, washer and dryer are included, pets will be considered. The lot in front is large and provides ample parking. Please Note There is No Garage.



BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.



PLEASE NOTE: ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS STRICTLY ADHERED TO!

MAKE SURE TO HAVE A MASK WITH YOU. THANK YOU.



