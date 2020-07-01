All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

915 Highland Dr

915 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Highland Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
West of I-5, one of a kind home in Solana Beach w/ocean & city views! Impressive architecture & details include handcrafted wood doors, 3 "turrets", arched doorways, leaded, stained glass & dual glazed wood custom windows, beautiful wood & stone flooring & crown molding. Relax in the pool & spa or entertain on the new back deck overlooking Del Mar! Includes Viking gas range & dishwasher, Subzero refrigerator, butler's pantry, media & music rooms, 3 en suite guest bedrooms & 2 rooftop view decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.
