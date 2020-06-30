All apartments in Solana Beach
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
858 COFAIR CT
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

858 COFAIR CT

858 Cofair Court · No Longer Available
Location

858 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Listing Agent with questions. Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 COFAIR CT have any available units?
858 COFAIR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 858 COFAIR CT have?
Some of 858 COFAIR CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 COFAIR CT currently offering any rent specials?
858 COFAIR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 COFAIR CT pet-friendly?
No, 858 COFAIR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 858 COFAIR CT offer parking?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not offer parking.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have a pool?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT has a pool.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have accessible units?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not have units with air conditioning.

