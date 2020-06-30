Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 858 COFAIR CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
858 COFAIR CT
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
858 COFAIR CT
858 Cofair Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
858 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Listing Agent with questions. Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 858 COFAIR CT have any available units?
858 COFAIR CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Solana Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 858 COFAIR CT have?
Some of 858 COFAIR CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 858 COFAIR CT currently offering any rent specials?
858 COFAIR CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 COFAIR CT pet-friendly?
No, 858 COFAIR CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Solana Beach
.
Does 858 COFAIR CT offer parking?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not offer parking.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have a pool?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT has a pool.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have accessible units?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not have accessible units.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 COFAIR CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 858 COFAIR CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 858 COFAIR CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Similar Pages
Solana Beach 1 Bedrooms
Solana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with Pool
Solana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Coronado, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Alpine, CA
Ladera Ranch, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
French Valley, CA
Perris, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Cuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College