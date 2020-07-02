All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

845 N RIOS Avenue

845 North Rios Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

845 North Rios Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HUGE RATE REDUCTION! Pristine home in ideal location West of 5! Gated enclave of 6 homes. Designer finishes through out. Open living/dining rm w/French doors to pvt enclosed patio, spacious sunny kitchen w/eat-in breakfast nook, cozy family rm w/fireplace. Second level - Master bedroom retreat w/fire pl & balcony w/ocean views; 2 addt'l bedrooms; laundry rm; 2 car att garage; comm pool & spa. Walking distance to beaches, restaurants & shops. No pets please. Home typically leases for over $5,000 p/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have any available units?
845 N RIOS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 845 N RIOS Avenue have?
Some of 845 N RIOS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 N RIOS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 N RIOS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 N RIOS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 845 N RIOS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 845 N RIOS Avenue offers parking.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 N RIOS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 845 N RIOS Avenue has a pool.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 N RIOS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 N RIOS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 N RIOS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 N RIOS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

