845 N RIOS Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

HUGE RATE REDUCTION! Pristine home in ideal location West of 5! Gated enclave of 6 homes. Designer finishes through out. Open living/dining rm w/French doors to pvt enclosed patio, spacious sunny kitchen w/eat-in breakfast nook, cozy family rm w/fireplace. Second level - Master bedroom retreat w/fire pl & balcony w/ocean views; 2 addt'l bedrooms; laundry rm; 2 car att garage; comm pool & spa. Walking distance to beaches, restaurants & shops. No pets please. Home typically leases for over $5,000 p/month.