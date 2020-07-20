Rent Calculator
738 Barbara Ave
738 Barbara Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
738 Barbara Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 738 Barbara Ave have any available units?
738 Barbara Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Solana Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 738 Barbara Ave have?
Some of 738 Barbara Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 738 Barbara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Barbara Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Barbara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 738 Barbara Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Solana Beach
.
Does 738 Barbara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave offers parking.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have a pool?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have a pool.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have accessible units?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
