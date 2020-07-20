All apartments in Solana Beach
738 Barbara Ave

738 Barbara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

738 Barbara Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Barbara Ave have any available units?
738 Barbara Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 738 Barbara Ave have?
Some of 738 Barbara Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Barbara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Barbara Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Barbara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 738 Barbara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 738 Barbara Ave offer parking?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave offers parking.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have a pool?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have a pool.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have accessible units?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Barbara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Barbara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Barbara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
