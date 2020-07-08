All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 642 San Mario.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
642 San Mario
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

642 San Mario

642 San Mario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

642 San Mario Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 San Mario have any available units?
642 San Mario doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
Is 642 San Mario currently offering any rent specials?
642 San Mario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 San Mario pet-friendly?
No, 642 San Mario is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 642 San Mario offer parking?
No, 642 San Mario does not offer parking.
Does 642 San Mario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 San Mario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 San Mario have a pool?
No, 642 San Mario does not have a pool.
Does 642 San Mario have accessible units?
No, 642 San Mario does not have accessible units.
Does 642 San Mario have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 San Mario has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 San Mario have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 San Mario does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College