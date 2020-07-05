All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 343 SHOEMAKER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
343 SHOEMAKER Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

343 SHOEMAKER Lane

343 Shoemaker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

343 Shoemaker Lane, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have any available units?
343 SHOEMAKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have?
Some of 343 SHOEMAKER Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 SHOEMAKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
343 SHOEMAKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 SHOEMAKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane offer parking?
No, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane has a pool.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 SHOEMAKER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 SHOEMAKER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College