Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

Beautiful bright 4 bedroom home in Solana beach. 5 min to beach (Fletcher cove). 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. Kitchen has granite counter tops breakfast bar and new fridge. Dishwasher, oven, stove provided. Fireplace in living room with many windows for natural light. Master bedroom has sliding glass door to back yard. Home is located on a hill with great views and is in Solana Beach School District. Available now.