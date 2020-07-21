Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 234 Turf View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
234 Turf View
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
234 Turf View
234 Turf View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
234 Turf View Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Turf View have any available units?
234 Turf View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Solana Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 234 Turf View have?
Some of 234 Turf View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 234 Turf View currently offering any rent specials?
234 Turf View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Turf View pet-friendly?
No, 234 Turf View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Solana Beach
.
Does 234 Turf View offer parking?
No, 234 Turf View does not offer parking.
Does 234 Turf View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Turf View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Turf View have a pool?
Yes, 234 Turf View has a pool.
Does 234 Turf View have accessible units?
No, 234 Turf View does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Turf View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Turf View has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Turf View have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Turf View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Similar Pages
Solana Beach 1 Bedroom Apartments
Solana Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Solana Beach Apartments with Balconies
Solana Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Solana Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
French Valley, CA
Perris, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Hemet, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Laguna Woods, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Saddleback College