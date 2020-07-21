All apartments in Solana Beach
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

234 Turf View

234 Turf View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Turf View Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Turf View have any available units?
234 Turf View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 234 Turf View have?
Some of 234 Turf View's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Turf View currently offering any rent specials?
234 Turf View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Turf View pet-friendly?
No, 234 Turf View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 234 Turf View offer parking?
No, 234 Turf View does not offer parking.
Does 234 Turf View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Turf View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Turf View have a pool?
Yes, 234 Turf View has a pool.
Does 234 Turf View have accessible units?
No, 234 Turf View does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Turf View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Turf View has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Turf View have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Turf View does not have units with air conditioning.
