Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Stunning parklike views abound from this 2 story townhome off the Lomas Santa Fe Golf Course. Tastefully upgraded w/wood floors on most of the main floor, granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, lighted built-in cabinetry in dining room & fabulous master bath w/custom closet. The home has abundant windows, direct access two car garage & is across the street from shopping & restaurants. Great freeway access & close to beach & San Dieguito County Park - the area's hidden gem!