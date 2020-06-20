All apartments in Solana Beach
Solana Beach, CA
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde - 1

14921 Tercer Verde · (760) 420-9177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA 92014
Solana Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2660 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath ~ Features formal living/dining room w/ fireplace and vaulted ceiling overlooking the golf course ~ Large remodeled kitchen w/granite counters, custom cabinetry, w/ adjoining family room and fireplace ~ winding stairway to master suite, 2 bedrooms plus office and laundry room. HUGE back patio with spectacular views of golf course. Perfect for entertaining. Fresh paint through out and all appliances included. Small dog may be considered. Call or TEXT Judy for viewing 760-420-9177.
Located a few blocks to Flower Hill Shopping Center, Del Mar Rack Track,
Restaurants and Beaches.
Gated community with pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have any available units?
14921 Tercer Verde - 1 has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have?
Some of 14921 Tercer Verde - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14921 Tercer Verde - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 does offer parking.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 has a pool.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14921 Tercer Verde - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
