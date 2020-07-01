134 S Granados

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Owner Prefers 3 month rental but is flexible. FULLY FURNISHED Ultimate Beach House! This custom modern stunner combines ocean views w/ chic indoor/outdoor living. A spectacular open floorpan which features a State of The Art Kitchen, 4 bedrooms (2 master suites) plus office, 5 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, Calcatta marble flooring and sliding Fleetwood doors that open to a modern pool and spa. Outdoor living space w/built-in BBQ, fire pit, sauna. Walk to the beach, Cedros Design District, shops/restaurants.