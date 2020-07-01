All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 134 S Granados.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
134 S Granados
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

134 S Granados

134 South Granados Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

134 South Granados Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Owner Prefers 3 month rental but is flexible. FULLY FURNISHED Ultimate Beach House! This custom modern stunner combines ocean views w/ chic indoor/outdoor living. A spectacular open floorpan which features a State of The Art Kitchen, 4 bedrooms (2 master suites) plus office, 5 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, Calcatta marble flooring and sliding Fleetwood doors that open to a modern pool and spa. Outdoor living space w/built-in BBQ, fire pit, sauna. Walk to the beach, Cedros Design District, shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S Granados have any available units?
134 S Granados doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 134 S Granados have?
Some of 134 S Granados's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S Granados currently offering any rent specials?
134 S Granados is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S Granados pet-friendly?
No, 134 S Granados is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 134 S Granados offer parking?
No, 134 S Granados does not offer parking.
Does 134 S Granados have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 S Granados offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S Granados have a pool?
Yes, 134 S Granados has a pool.
Does 134 S Granados have accessible units?
No, 134 S Granados does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S Granados have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 S Granados has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 S Granados have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 S Granados does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College