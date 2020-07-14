All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:48 PM

IMT Wood Ranch

643 Country Club Dr · (530) 285-2523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 010815 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit 010322 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Wood Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Wood Ranch is situated in the rolling hills of Simi Valley in the quaint community of Wood Ranch. With convenient access to the 101, 118 and the 23 freeways, IMT Wood Ranch is ideal for any commuter. Residents can enjoy nearby outdoor activities like Wood Ranch Golf Club and Wood Ranch area trails. Make yourself at home in one of our one- or two-bedroom apartment homes at IMT Wood Ranch. Come home to amenities like fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-home washer/dryers. Enjoy community amenities with luxury in mind like our sparkling pool and fitness center. IMT Wood Ranch is also located within the award-winning Simi Valley School District and is mere minutes from the renowned Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot and Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT Wood Ranch have any available units?
IMT Wood Ranch has 2 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Wood Ranch have?
Some of IMT Wood Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Wood Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Wood Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Wood Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Wood Ranch is pet friendly.
Does IMT Wood Ranch offer parking?
Yes, IMT Wood Ranch offers parking.
Does IMT Wood Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Wood Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Wood Ranch have a pool?
Yes, IMT Wood Ranch has a pool.
Does IMT Wood Ranch have accessible units?
No, IMT Wood Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Wood Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Wood Ranch has units with dishwashers.

