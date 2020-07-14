IMT Wood Ranch.

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $400, 2 Beds: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot and Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet