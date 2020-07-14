Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Wood Ranch is situated in the rolling hills of Simi Valley in the quaint community of Wood Ranch. With convenient access to the 101, 118 and the 23 freeways, IMT Wood Ranch is ideal for any commuter. Residents can enjoy nearby outdoor activities like Wood Ranch Golf Club and Wood Ranch area trails. Make yourself at home in one of our one- or two-bedroom apartment homes at IMT Wood Ranch. Come home to amenities like fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-home washer/dryers. Enjoy community amenities with luxury in mind like our sparkling pool and fitness center. IMT Wood Ranch is also located within the award-winning Simi Valley School District and is mere minutes from the renowned Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.