Simi Valley, CA
761 Congressional Rd.
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

761 Congressional Rd.

761 Congressional Road · No Longer Available
Location

761 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
761 Congressional Rd. Available 05/23/20 Gated Wood Ranch 3+2.5 w/downstairs bdrm in gated community! (761 Congressional) - Wood Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/granite counters, large pantry + upgraded appliances (stainless steel stove/oven, Sub Zero fridge + freezer and dishwasher provided); downstairs master suite w/French doors, walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; vaulted ceilings; carpet + hardwood flooring thru-out; central heat + air; washer+ dryer hook-ups; 2 car garage w/auto opener; backyard w/patio; gardener included; gated community offers pool + spa; mountain views; pets considered w/owners approval; close to Simi Valley Town Center, dog park, hiking trails + more! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Congressional Rd. have any available units?
761 Congressional Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Congressional Rd. have?
Some of 761 Congressional Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Congressional Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
761 Congressional Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Congressional Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Congressional Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 761 Congressional Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 761 Congressional Rd. offers parking.
Does 761 Congressional Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Congressional Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Congressional Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 761 Congressional Rd. has a pool.
Does 761 Congressional Rd. have accessible units?
No, 761 Congressional Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Congressional Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Congressional Rd. has units with dishwashers.

