761 Congressional Rd. Available 05/23/20 Gated Wood Ranch 3+2.5 w/downstairs bdrm in gated community! (761 Congressional) - Wood Ranch home available FOR LEASE! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/granite counters, large pantry + upgraded appliances (stainless steel stove/oven, Sub Zero fridge + freezer and dishwasher provided); downstairs master suite w/French doors, walk-in closet + full bath w/dual sinks; vaulted ceilings; carpet + hardwood flooring thru-out; central heat + air; washer+ dryer hook-ups; 2 car garage w/auto opener; backyard w/patio; gardener included; gated community offers pool + spa; mountain views; pets considered w/owners approval; close to Simi Valley Town Center, dog park, hiking trails + more! For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



