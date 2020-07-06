All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

727 Ashland Ave.

727 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 Ashland Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow, centrally located in Simi Valley. Single family home for the price of a condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Ashland Ave. have any available units?
727 Ashland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 727 Ashland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
727 Ashland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Ashland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. offer parking?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. have a pool?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Ashland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Ashland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

