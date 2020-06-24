Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 6474 Stoney View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
6474 Stoney View Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6474 Stoney View Lane
6474 Stoney View Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6474 Stoney View Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Convenient location of Kuehner Dr. Upgraded Kitchen and bathrooms.Has new paint. 2 car garage with direct access2 Community pools with jacuzzi, 1 Tennis court and beatiful greenbelt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane have any available units?
6474 Stoney View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6474 Stoney View Lane have?
Some of 6474 Stoney View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6474 Stoney View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6474 Stoney View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 Stoney View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6474 Stoney View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6474 Stoney View Lane offers parking.
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6474 Stoney View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6474 Stoney View Lane has a pool.
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6474 Stoney View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 Stoney View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6474 Stoney View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Similar Pages
Simi Valley 1 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with Balconies
Simi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Alhambra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
La Habra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Culver City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
East Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts