605 Hazelwood Way
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:47 AM
605 Hazelwood Way
605 Hazelwood Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 Hazelwood Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Woodranch townhouse nicely remodeled with new A/C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Hazelwood Way have any available units?
605 Hazelwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
What amenities does 605 Hazelwood Way have?
Some of 605 Hazelwood Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Hazelwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
605 Hazelwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Hazelwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 605 Hazelwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 605 Hazelwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 605 Hazelwood Way offers parking.
Does 605 Hazelwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Hazelwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Hazelwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 605 Hazelwood Way has a pool.
Does 605 Hazelwood Way have accessible units?
No, 605 Hazelwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Hazelwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Hazelwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
