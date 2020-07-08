All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like
6024 Mohican St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
6024 Mohican St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

6024 Mohican St

6024 Mohican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6024 Mohican Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath home in great East Simi neighborhood - Awesome 4 Bed, 2.5 bath cul de sac home in a terrific location. Features include two-story floorplan w/over 2200 SQF of space; living room w/vaulted ceilings, family room with brick fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included. Upstairs master bedroom w/extra large closet + full bath; hardwood, carpet + ceramic tile flooring; central air; backyard w/covered patio + fruit trees. Gardening service provided. Large 3 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking.

(RLNE5529937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6024 Mohican St have any available units?
6024 Mohican St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Mohican St have?
Some of 6024 Mohican St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Mohican St currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Mohican St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Mohican St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Mohican St is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Mohican St offer parking?
Yes, 6024 Mohican St offers parking.
Does 6024 Mohican St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Mohican St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Mohican St have a pool?
No, 6024 Mohican St does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Mohican St have accessible units?
No, 6024 Mohican St does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Mohican St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Mohican St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 BedroomsSimi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with ParkingSimi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi ValleySimi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts