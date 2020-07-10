All apartments in Simi Valley
524 Granite Hills Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:27 PM

524 Granite Hills Street

524 Granite Hills Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 Granite Hills Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Sally Varga 805 506-5475sallyvarga@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Granite Hills Street have any available units?
524 Granite Hills Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 524 Granite Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Granite Hills Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Granite Hills Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street offer parking?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not offer parking.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street have a pool?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Granite Hills Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Granite Hills Street does not have units with air conditioning.

