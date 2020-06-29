Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 370 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
370 Country Club Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
370 Country Club Drive
370 Country Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
370 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 370 Country Club Drive have any available units?
370 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Simi Valley, CA
.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Simi Valley Rent Report
.
What amenities does 370 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 370 Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 370 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
370 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 370 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Simi Valley
.
Does 370 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 370 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Similar Pages
Simi Valley 1 Bedrooms
Simi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with Gym
Simi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
La Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Palmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
East Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts