370 Country Club Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

370 Country Club Drive

370 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Woodranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Country Club Drive have any available units?
370 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 370 Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
370 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 370 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 370 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 370 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
