2971 Fairbanks Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

2971 Fairbanks Avenue

2971 Fairbanks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2971 Fairbanks Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single story, large lot offering three bedrooms,two baths, two car garage, with pool and a large eat-in kitchen with built in storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have any available units?
2971 Fairbanks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have?
Some of 2971 Fairbanks Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Fairbanks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Fairbanks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Fairbanks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue offers parking.
Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue has a pool.
Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Fairbanks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Fairbanks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
