All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2915 Deacon Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2915 Deacon Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2915 Deacon Street - 1

2915 Deacon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2915 Deacon Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have any available units?
2915 Deacon Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 2915 Deacon Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Deacon Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Deacon Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Deacon Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 Deacon Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconySimi Valley Apartments with Pool
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts