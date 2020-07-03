All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:26 PM

2779 N Woodrow Avenue

2779 North Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2779 North Woodrow Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have any available units?
2779 N Woodrow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have?
Some of 2779 N Woodrow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2779 N Woodrow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2779 N Woodrow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2779 N Woodrow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue offers parking.
Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue has a pool.
Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2779 N Woodrow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2779 N Woodrow Avenue has units with dishwashers.

