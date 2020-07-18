2606 Daunet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming house located in Central Simi Valley! Boasting a huge backyard with plentiful fruit trees, newer roof, newer HVAC, recently remodeled bathrooms, newly painted kitchen cabinets, this home is centrally located near shops and the freeway. There is also an extra room attached to the Master Bedroom which could easily serve as a home office or nursery. Located in a peaceful neighborhood, this home is perfect to enjoy those quiet Summer nights! Will be available to move in Aug. 1st so call today to schedule a showing!