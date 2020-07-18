All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:31 PM

2606 Daunet Avenue

2606 Daunet Avenue · (805) 630-2733
Location

2606 Daunet Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming house located in Central Simi Valley! Boasting a huge backyard with plentiful fruit trees, newer roof, newer HVAC, recently remodeled bathrooms, newly painted kitchen cabinets, this home is centrally located near shops and the freeway. There is also an extra room attached to the Master Bedroom which could easily serve as a home office or nursery. Located in a peaceful neighborhood, this home is perfect to enjoy those quiet Summer nights! Will be available to move in Aug. 1st so call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Daunet Avenue have any available units?
2606 Daunet Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Daunet Avenue have?
Some of 2606 Daunet Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Daunet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Daunet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Daunet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Daunet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2606 Daunet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Daunet Avenue offers parking.
Does 2606 Daunet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Daunet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Daunet Avenue have a pool?
No, 2606 Daunet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Daunet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2606 Daunet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Daunet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Daunet Avenue has units with dishwashers.
