248 Groundbriar Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

248 Groundbriar Lane

248 Groundbrier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

248 Groundbrier Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
West Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
248 Groundbriar Lane Available 12/01/19 West Simi Valley Home in Gated Community - Spacious 3 bedroom plus bonus room plus 2.5 bathroom rental in highly desirable gated community of West Simi Valley. Nearly 1500 square feet open floor-plan with separate living room, family room and formal dining area, cook's kitchen with loads of counter and cabinet space, wood flooring, balcony off family room overlooking rear yard, custom window coverings, and much more. Lovely rear yard great for entertaining Other features include central heating and air conditioning, recessed lighting, indoor laundry, and 2 car garage with direct access. Gated community includes basketball courts, large pool/spa and huge grassy area. Close to shopping, freeway access, restaurants and gym.

(RLNE2349453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Groundbriar Lane have any available units?
248 Groundbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Groundbriar Lane have?
Some of 248 Groundbriar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Groundbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
248 Groundbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Groundbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 248 Groundbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 248 Groundbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 248 Groundbriar Lane offers parking.
Does 248 Groundbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Groundbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Groundbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 248 Groundbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 248 Groundbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 248 Groundbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Groundbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Groundbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
