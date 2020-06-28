All apartments in Simi Valley
2294 Madrone Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:21 PM

2294 Madrone Street

2294 Madrone Street · No Longer Available
Location

2294 Madrone Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please text 818-424-0386 for showing instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Madrone Street have any available units?
2294 Madrone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 2294 Madrone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Madrone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Madrone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2294 Madrone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2294 Madrone Street offer parking?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not offer parking.
Does 2294 Madrone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Madrone Street have a pool?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2294 Madrone Street have accessible units?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Madrone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2294 Madrone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2294 Madrone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
