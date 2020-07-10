All apartments in Simi Valley
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2124 E. Brower Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

2124 E. Brower Street

2124 E Brower St · No Longer Available
Location

2124 E Brower St, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, new HVAC, new flooring, remodeled kitchen, new exterior paint, upgraded dual-glazed windows throughout, living room with fireplace, separate family room, attached two car garage, storage room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 E. Brower Street have any available units?
2124 E. Brower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 E. Brower Street have?
Some of 2124 E. Brower Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 E. Brower Street currently offering any rent specials?
2124 E. Brower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 E. Brower Street pet-friendly?
No, 2124 E. Brower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2124 E. Brower Street offer parking?
Yes, 2124 E. Brower Street offers parking.
Does 2124 E. Brower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 E. Brower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 E. Brower Street have a pool?
No, 2124 E. Brower Street does not have a pool.
Does 2124 E. Brower Street have accessible units?
No, 2124 E. Brower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 E. Brower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 E. Brower Street does not have units with dishwashers.

