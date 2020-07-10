2124 E Brower St, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Simi Valley Town Center
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, new HVAC, new flooring, remodeled kitchen, new exterior paint, upgraded dual-glazed windows throughout, living room with fireplace, separate family room, attached two car garage, storage room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 E. Brower Street have any available units?
2124 E. Brower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.