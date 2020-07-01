All apartments in Simi Valley
2039 Malcolm Street

2039 Malcolm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Malcolm Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Malcolm Street have any available units?
2039 Malcolm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Malcolm Street have?
Some of 2039 Malcolm Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Malcolm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Malcolm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Malcolm Street pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Malcolm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2039 Malcolm Street offer parking?
Yes, 2039 Malcolm Street offers parking.
Does 2039 Malcolm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Malcolm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Malcolm Street have a pool?
No, 2039 Malcolm Street does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Malcolm Street have accessible units?
No, 2039 Malcolm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Malcolm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 Malcolm Street has units with dishwashers.

